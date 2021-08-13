Phnom Penh: The was a traffic incident on August 13, 2021 at the intersection of four roads between Street 106 and Street 19 in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. A woman driving a Prius collided with a motorbike driven by a pregnant woman, causing her serious injuries.

Prior to the incident, the motorcycle was traveling along Streer19 from south to north. When it arrived at the scene, there was a Prius driving along street 106 from east to west. the car and motorcycle. The pregnant woman was seriously injured and was immediately taken to the hospital for examination. Both parties have been advised to negotiate, or the authorities will move forward with legal procedures. AREY