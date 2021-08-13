China: According to the Chengdu Health Commission, on August 12, Chengdu added 2 new imported cases of COVID from Cambodia, both of which were asymptomatic infections.

Case 1: Chinese nationality took flight KR961 from Cambodia and arrived in Chengdu on August 4, and was quarantined immediately after entering the country. On August 12, due to a positive test, the patient was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.

Case 2: Chinese nationality took flight KR961 from Cambodia and arrived in Chengdu on August 11, and was quarantined immediately after entering the country. On August 12, received a positive test result and was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection. The patient was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment.