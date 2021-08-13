Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 13 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 423 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 541 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 20 deaths were reported.

At least 67 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 356 classed as local infections, making around 69,921 since February 20 (with 67 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Battambang: 45 cases, 67 treated, 2 deaths, Svay Rieng: 24 cases, 87 treated, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 109 cases, 8 treated, 4 deaths, Mondulkiri: 11 cases, Oddar Meanchey: 33 cases, 128 treated, Preah Vihear: 8 cases, 6 treated, Koh Kong: 19 cases, 20 treated, Stung Treng: 32 cases, 11 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 16 cases, 24 treated, 1 death, Banteay Meanchey: 124 cases, 24 treated, Siem Reap: 86 cases, 74 treated, 2 deaths, Kampong Cham: 47 cases, 75 treated, 2 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 84,262, cases with 78,972 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 20 to 1,654.

So far 2% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.