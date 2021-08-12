Agriculture FEATURED Latest 

Two Injured After Battambang Harvester Hits Landmine

cne 10 Views 0 Comments , , , ,

Battambang: A rice harvester was working in the fields and struck a landmine, which detonated. Authorities said that the incident occurred at 11:40on August 12, 2021, near Thmey village, Kantea 1 commune, Banan district, Battambang province.

The owner of the rice harvester was hired by landowner Chhor Bo, a 60-year-old man living in Reang Krol village, Reang Kesy commune, Sangke district, Battambang province.

Rim Kin, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to the Provincial Referral Hospital and a passenger in the machine also suffered minor injuries. The machine was severely damaged. KPT

You May Also Like

Israeli Arrested For Child Sex Abuse In Siem Reap

cne 0

Drug Suspect Shot After Firing At Cops- Mother Arrested

cne 0

BREAKING: Cop Killer Suspect Reportedly Shot Dead In Kratie

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *