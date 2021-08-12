Takeo Province: On August 11, 2021 at 07:35, following the instructions of Major General Sok Samnang, Commissioner of Takeo Provincial Police, police went out to destroy illegal marijuana cultivation sites.

Colonel Yuk Sarath, Inspector of Kirivong District Police Inspectorate, led the District Police Inspectorate in cooperation with the 12 administrative police stations to climb a mountain to search, cut and burn marijuana plants that were illegally planted in 5 locations. Four water reservoirs were also destroyed at the scene in Ta O commune, Kirivong district (aka The Green Triangle). The ganja grow covered an area of ​​about 3,189 square meters.

The force is searching for the owner of the location to be punished according to the law. PPR