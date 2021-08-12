Kampong Cham: Mr. Un Chanda, Governor of Kampong Cham Province, said that in the new school year, which will come in the next few months, teachers and students who have not been vaccinated against COVID 19, will not be allowed to teach and study in school.

The Kampong Cham Provincial Governor was speaking at a meeting at the provincial hall on the morning of August 10, calling on those 12 to 18 years old or parents or guardians to go to be vaccinated against COVID 19 before the new school year, expected to be starting in the next three to four months. If students of all ages are not vaccinated, there is no chance of enrollment. Also, teachers who do not have a vaccination card can not be allowed to teach. He stressed this is not discrimination, it is a contribution to preventing more outbreaks in schools.

Mr. Ly Meng San, Director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Kampong Cham Province, said on the morning, August 11, that he would like to acknowledge and agree that this is the case. So far, out of a total of 8,000 teachers in the province, more than 90 percent have already been vaccinated against the virus.

The director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports said about 10 percent have not been injected want to participate. However, due to health reasons, such as chronic illness, pregnancy, and those breastfeeding, such cases are likely to be decided by the head of the Royal Government. RASMEI