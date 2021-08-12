Siem Reap: On August 12, 2021, police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect named Ker Naluch, alias Barang, living in Vihear Chen village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap province.

He was suspected of being involved in a burglary at 2:30 am on August 11, 2021 at a computer shop in Wat Bo village, Sala Kamroeuk commune. Siem Reap City.



A man broke in through the roof of a computer shop and stole 1 MacBook Pro computer, 1 MacBook Air, 1 iPad 11, 1 iPad Air 4, 1 iPad 8th 01, 1 iPad Pro 2020, 1 backpack and some documents and escaped.



After the incident on August 12, 2021, Mr. Sok Meng Eang searched and arrested the suspect at a mobile phone repair shop in Vihear Chen village after the suspect took the victim’s iPad for repairs,



After questioning, the suspect confessed that he stolen the property, and after a negative COVID test, was sent to court for legal action. POST NEWS