Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 12 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 455 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 677 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 20 deaths were reported.

At least 81 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 374 classed as local infections, making around 69,565 since February 20 (with 81 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 55 cases, 65 treated, 2 deaths, Kampong Thom: 67 cases, 132 treated, 2 deaths, Koh Kong: 12 cases, 22 treated, Preah Vihear: 11 cases, Mondulkiri: 34 cases, Svay Rieng: 32 cases, 33 treated, Kampot: 24 cases, 155 treated, 2 deaths, Battambang: 76 cases, 80 treated, 1 death, Siem Reap: 94 cases, 337 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 136 cases, 408 treated,

This brings the total number of cases to around 83,839, cases with 78,431 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 20 to 1,634.

So far 1.9% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.