Battambang province: A truck carrying fish overturned and dumped the cargo over the road. The accident happened at 14:15 on August 11, 2021, along National Road 5 at the bend in Kbal Khmoch village, Chrey commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province.

Sources at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a white Hyundai truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3F-4405 overloaded with fish from west to east. It is suspected that the poisson to suspension ratio may have been too high, causing the rear wheel to break.

The truck overturned and was badly damaged, but fortunately no one was injured. Later, the owner of the fish truck were allowed to call a truck to reload the fish and a crane to lift the truck to take for repairs. MCPN