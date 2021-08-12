Kampong Speu: Brigadier General Tap Lon, Deputy Police Commissioner of Kampong Speu Province, said that a truck carrying workers (a 2.5 ton Korean truck) collided with another truck, killing three workers and injuring many others.

According to the report of the Samrong Tong District Police Inspector, at around 6:30 pm on August 11, 2021, a truck carrying workers collided with another truck carrying bricks at the section of National Road No. 41 between km 3-4 is located in Samrong village, Trapeang Kong commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province.

According to initial reports, there were a total of 35 workers riding on the truck, resulting in the death of 3 male workers, one of whom was riding in the back.

In addition to the dead, 28 people were injured, 17 seriously. The police continue to investigate the cause, while cranes took the vehicles to be stored to build a case for further proceedings.