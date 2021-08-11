Phnom Penh: Meanchey District Unity Command, led by the district inspector and the deputy district governor, raided the location of the restaurant named “Khmer-Thai food house” for violation of health measures of the ban of the Phnom Penh Capital Administration. The operation took place at 10:20 pm on August 10, 2021, along a dirt road in Phnat village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to Mr. San Sok Seiha, spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, 14 people, including a female shop owner, five employees and 8 guests were detained.

A spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Police said that after detaining all the men and women, the doctors came down to take samples for COVID with negative results.

After that, the police closed the location and sent the men and women to the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner for questioning and to follow up with legal procedures. NKD