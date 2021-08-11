Phnom Penh: According to reports, a surprising incident occurred during the night after a resident spotted what appeared to be a woman lying naked in a bush. Thinking it was a murder case, he reported to the authorities to come down and inspect, only to find out that it was a life-sized sex doll. The incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. August 10, 2021, along the 60-meter road in Chak Angre commune, Meanchey Meanchey district.

The same source said that after receiving the above information, the authorities of the Meanchey District Inspectorate also arrived at the scene to and checked. They quickly found out that it was not a human body, but a plastic doll that the owner had decided to throw it there (suggested there were also condoms left at the scene).

The police decided to burn the doll on the spot, so as not to confuse others.