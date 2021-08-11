Phnom Penh: A Pakistani man died on August 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM at Indopak Halal Restaurant, Street 15, Village 2, Sangkat Phsar Chas, Daun Penh District.

Local authorities said that the body was AHMED MUSHTAQ, 67, a Pakistani national.



According to witness ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD, the restaurant manager, the victim used to be friends with the owner and used to stay there. On August 6, 2021, the victim came to the store and told him that he had just been discharged from Calmette Hospital with liver disease and asked to stay there for a while. The victim’s health deteriorated, and at 9:30 on August 10, 2021, the victim did not wake up.

Police came to control the scene and reported to the Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court and cooperated with the Police, Technical Bureau, Police, Bureau of Serious Crimes, Police, Bureau of Investigation and Procedure. Immigration and the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to establish an autopsy committee to examine the body and the scene.

After arriving at the scene and passing the examination, Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, Phnom Penh Municipal Medical Examiner and the Phnom Penh Municipal Office of Forensic Science and Technology confirmed that the man “died of liver cancer.”

The body is currently being kept at the morgue of Wat Stung Meanchey, Sangkat Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.