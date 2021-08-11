Meteor Shower Peaks Over Cambodia Tomorrow
Phnom Penh: The Perseids are one of the brighter meteor showers of the year. They occur every year between July 17 and August 24 and tend to peak around August 9-13. This year the Perseids will peak on the night between August 12–13, and up to 100 meteors per hour can be spotted (cloud cover permitting).
|Perseids meteor shower for Phnom Penh (Night between 12 August and 13 August)
|Time
|Azimuth/
Direction
|Altitude
|Thu 23:00
|31°
|3.6°
|Fri 00:00
|33°
|11.2°
|Fri 01:00
|32°
|19.1°
|Fri 02:00
|30°
|26.7°
|Fri 03:00
|25°
|33.5°
|Fri 04:00
|18°
|39.0°
|Fri 05:00
|9°
|42.5°
|Fri 06:00
|358°
|43.4°
Sadly, the weather is not looking too favorable for star gazing- but we can always hope.