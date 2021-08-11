Phnom Penh: The Perseids are one of the brighter meteor showers of the year. They occur every year between July 17 and August 24 and tend to peak around August 9-13. This year the Perseids will peak on the night between August 12–13, and up to 100 meteors per hour can be spotted (cloud cover permitting).

Perseids meteor shower for Phnom Penh (Night between 12 August and 13 August) Time Azimuth/

Direction Altitude Thu 23:00 31° 3.6° Fri 00:00 33° 11.2° Fri 01:00 32° 19.1° Fri 02:00 30° 26.7° Fri 03:00 25° 33.5° Fri 04:00 18° 39.0° Fri 05:00 9° 42.5° Fri 06:00 358° 43.4° TIME AND DATE

Sadly, the weather is not looking too favorable for star gazing- but we can always hope.