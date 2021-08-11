Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 11 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 486 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 717 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 12 deaths were reported.

At least 119 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 374 classed as local infections, making around 69,191 since February 20 (with 119 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampong Cham: 32 cases, 106 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 131 cases, 620 treated, Koh Kong: 18 cases, 80 treated, Stung Treng: 3 cases, 6 treated, , Kratie: 5 cases, Battambang: 59 cases, 98 treated, 3 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 54 cases, 163 treated, Mondulkiri: 35 cases, Svay Rieng: 32 cases, 34 treated, 2 deaths,Kampong Thom: 102 cases, 16 treated, 2 deaths, Prey Veng: 64 cases, 187 treated, 1 death, Ratanakiri: 6 cases,

This brings the total number of cases to around 83,384, cases with 77,754 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 12 to 1,614.

So far 1.9% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.