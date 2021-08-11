FEATURED Health Latest 

Chinese Man Found Dead Off Sihanoukville Beach

Sihanoukville: Three tourists said that they saw a floating body around 200 meters off the beach in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville at 8 am. Immediately after receiving this information, the administrative police were called.

The cause of death is not yet known, and the body will be examined in detail after being taken to the morgue at the Referral Hospital. The body was a 30-year-old man, believed to be Chinese, wearing white socks, white shorts and a white T-shirt. The victim had an iPhone in his pocket.

On the beach police found footprints and writing in the sand in Chinese characters, but it is not yet known whether this is linked. AREY

