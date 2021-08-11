China: In recent years, criminals have lied about business opportunities and superior treatment in countries such as Cambodia, Philippines and Myanmar, and tricked Chinese citizens into being smuggled out of the country.



However, many people soon discovered that they were engaged in illegal and criminal activities such as fraud, online gambling, drug trafficking, and prostitution after leaving the country.



The promised free flights, personal transportation, and high-paying jobs are likely to result in illegal detentions, kidnappings, assaults, and even murder.



Chinese police from Yunnan have released a video warning that illegal migration out of the country will lead an abyss that will never be restored!

WARNING! Graphic content in video below