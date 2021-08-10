Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on August 10, 2021 issued a notification on the weather situation in Cambodia from 11-16 August 2021.

The Ministry confirmed that the Kingdom of Cambodia is affected by the weak southwest monsoon. On August 11-12, it will be affected by the low pressure valley from China, and on August 13-16, affected by the ITCZ ​​low pressure valley that formed in northern Myanmar. Thailand, Laos and Vietnam.

Such a situation will make:

1: Provinces in the central lowlands

* Minimum temperature 24-26 1C

* Maximum temperature 33-35 ° C

* Light to moderate rain, thundershowers and gusts. There will also be parts of the central and southern provinces that will receive more rain.

2: Provinces adjoining the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau

* Minimum temperature 23-25 ​​° C

* Maximum temperature 31-33 ° C

* Light to moderate rain is possible.

3: Coastal areas

* Minimum temperature is 23-25 ​​° C

* Maximum temperature is 31-33 ° C

* Moderate to heavy rain is possible.

Depending on the weather conditions as mentioned above, the public should be informed and be careful of rain, thunder, lightning and wind.

