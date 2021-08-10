Svay Rieng Province: The public directly the Director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Svay Rieng Province for cutting down nearly 20 trees on the land of the Department of Education Provincial Youth and Sports. People say that these trees were planted during 1912 or in 1922 when Svay Rieng City, Svay Rieng Province was established, and, with a diameter of 1 meter to 0 , 7 meters and a height of almost 20 meters, should be preserved. But the department director said the trees affected houses and buildings, and the department needed to build more. Also, one tree sells for 300,000 to 600,000 riel.

The trees have been felled over a period of 3 days.

Regarding this case, Mr. Khieu Sam Ol, Director of the Department of Education, Youth and Sports of Svay Rieng Province, said that because the trees in the premises of the Department of Education are the property of the Department, he could cut them without permission. Two trees were near a house, next to the wall of the department, and there was a fear that the tree would collapse. Three other trees were near the building of the department, and when the wind was strong, the branches fell on the roof, the tiles broke, causing water to flow through the ceiling of the building. More than 10 other trees have been cut down to clear the way for a construction site, with the department planning to build sports rooms, a place to store sports equipment and projects to build a basketball court and parking garage.

Regarding this case, Mr. Touch Poliva, Deputy Governor of Svay Rieng Province, said that the case of the Director of the Provincial Department of Education, Youth and Sports said he did not know about this and neither did the professional officials. Previously, the director of the Department of Education submitted a request to the Svay Rieng provincial administration to cut down one tree in front of the department outside the fence near National Road 1, stating the reason. The provincial governor allowed the cutting to be carried out as requested. The provincial administration did not know about the felling of nearly 20 other trees.

An official from the Svay Rieng Forestry Administration revealed that he suspected that the director of the Department of Education had misunderstood the land law. State private land (including land owned by the relevant department) and the large trees is public property of the state. If the Department of Education plans to prepare land for construction or development on the land within the premises of its relevant department, it must submit a request to HE the provincial governor, and all the trees have to be put up for auction with proceeds going to the state budget.

Mr. Khieu Sam Ol, Director of the Provincial Department of Education, Youth and Sports, said briefly that the trees were sold between 300,000 to 600,000 Riel, just enough money to concrete to develop the sports ground. KOHSANTEPHEAP