Siem Reap: A building under construction in Vihear Chen village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap city, reportedly collapsed on Sunday, injuring several workers, but the company tried to hide the incident.

It is reported that the building collapsed on the afternoon of August 8, 2021, injuring some workers but there were no deaths, while the authorities refused to provide information.

However, according to residents living nearby, the building was built by a company called Rose Apple Square, and the cause of the collapse was due to technical problems.

The day before, a building under construction collapsed in Poipet. ANN