Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 10 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 499 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 882 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 125 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 374 classed as local infections, making around 69,072 since February 20 (with 125 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampong Thom: 110 cases, 2 deaths, Prey Veng: 70 cases, 92 treated, 2 deaths, Ratanakiri: 11 cases, Koh Kong: 33 cases, 10 treated, Svay Rieng: 25 cases, 51 treated, 3 deaths, Stung Treng: 2 case, 2 treated, Kratie: 13 cases, 13 treated, Battambang: 83 cases, 90 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 17 cases, 26 treated, 2 deaths, Mondulkiri: 7 cases, Preah Vihear: 7 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 149 cases, 43 treated, Pailin: 24 cases, Tbong Khmum: 13 cases, 44 treated, 1 death, Kampong Cham: 33 cases, 19 treated, 1 death, Kampot: 19 cases, 1 death, Oddar Meanchey: 34 cases, 230 treated, Kep: 6 cases

This brings the total number of cases to around 82,898 cases with 77,037 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 1,602.

So far 1.9% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.