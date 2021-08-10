Phnom Penh: A man died in the street on August 10, 2021 in front of a shophuse “But Sophea” on Street 371 near Chamkar Dong Steel Bridge in Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The overhead electricity cable caught fire and the man pulled out a fire hose and sprayed water, but the high voltage cable was still live and fell- the man was electrocuted and died instantly.

The unidentified victim was a worker at the house where the incident took place. Meanwhile, the technical team of Electricite du Cambodge (EDC) came down to inspect the scene. AREY