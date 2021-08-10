Kandal Province: The Fire Prevention and Rescue Police Force of Kandal Provincial Police were called to put out a fire following car accident on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 20:44 in Tuol Krasaing village, Roka Khpos commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province.

According to preliminary information from the authorities, a Lexus NX200T and a Korean made truck collided, and the Lexus NX200T burst into flames, injuring 3 people.

A fire truck intervened to extinguish the fire, using 7 cubic meters of water, and the blaze was put out at 21.17



The vehicles were stored at the Police Inspectorate of Takhmao City.