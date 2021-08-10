Kratie: On August 9, 2021, a (bizarre looking) truck carrying wood hit the gate of Krakor Primary School, Kratie City, causing it to fall to the ground. The vehicle was hidden in Krakor pagoda. The owner of the truck has given the cargo (*which may or may not come from dubious sources) to the monks in the pagoda for new construction.

The timber truck seems to have been escaping from the relevant authorities, oversteered and hit the gate of Krakor Primary School.



After the above incident, the owner of the tree decided to give all the wood to the monks to build the pagoda and asked for the vehicle back. The owner of the truck believes that the incident of the car hitting the school gate is a bad thing and the donation of wood to monks to build a pagoda will celebrate the liberation of evil. AREY