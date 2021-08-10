Battambang: A man was arrested immediately after shooting his mother with an air weapon on August 9, 2021 in Kon Prohm village, Thibdey commune, Koas Kralor district, Battambang province.

Colonel Pang Heang, police inspector of Koas Kralor district, said that the suspect, Chhoeum Samnang, 26 years old was the son of the victim and shot metal ball bearings at his mother, 62-year-old Thiv Mony, who died on the spot.

Immediately after the incident, local authorities went down to detain the suspect and send him for processing.

The district inspector confirmed that the reason was because the suspect used a lot of drugs and became mentally unbalanced. RASMEI