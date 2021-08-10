Battambang :On August 9, 2021, at 6:10 PM, the Anti-Drug Unit, in collaboration with the Intervention Force and the Khnachormeas Administrative Police Force of the Bavel District Police Inspectorate, conducted an operation to crack down on one case of illegal possession of drugs in Prey Sangha village, Khnach Romeas commune, Bavel district, Battambang province.

During the operation, the police arrested one suspect, Serey Pich Ravy, male, 31 years old, living in Koh Ream village, Khnach Romeas commune, Bavel district, Battambang province.



Evidence seized included white crystalline powder in 6 transparent plastic bags (5 large, 1 small) suspected to contain methamphetamine (ICE), 49 WY methamphetamine (Yama) tablets, one pistol and six bullets, 9 large caliber (AK) bullets, 2 motorcycles, and scales for weighing drugs, along with some drug paraphernalia.

The district police are building a case to be sent to the specialized office of the Battambang Provincial Police to follow the law. POST NEWS