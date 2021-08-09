Kampot: A Finnish woman died at the scene after a car crashed into her motorcycle from behind. The incident happened on National Road 3 in Toteung Tngay village, Boeung Touk commune, Teuk Chhou district on the morning of August 9, 2021.

Teuk Chhou District Traffic Police Officer said that the victim in this incident, Freya Melissa Partanen, 23, lived in Prey Tnaot, Kampong Kreng Commune, Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province.

At 6:45 am on August 9, 2021, a traffic accident occurred on National Road No. 3 between Milestone 152-153. Before the accident, a foreign woman was seen driving a motorcycle alone from the west. A car came from behind, hit the motorcycle and sped away.

The police official continued that when the people came to help, they saw the victim had died on the road near the motorcycle. After receiving this information, the police arrived at the scene but could not determine the cause of the accident. Separately, a white Aprillia motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1BQ-0261 was stored at the Road Traffic Police Office.