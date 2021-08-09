Phnom Penh: Two female suspects were arrested by Chamkar Mon district police, along with 43 bags of what was suspected to be drugs at 5:40 am, August 08, 2021, on Preah Monivong Street, Group 32, Village 5, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The first suspect, Yen Sokhen, alias Chanthy, female, 57 years old, is a laundry worker in Khan Chamkarmon. The second was named as Ho Chenda, alias Tom, female, 28 years old.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Phorn Oun, Deputy Inspector of Anti-Drug Planning, Chamkar Mon District, before the incident, he led the police force and the specialized unit to patrol the area, to check for theft and using drugs. When he arrived at the scene, two women were found to be sitting next to each other in front of a rented house. The drugs were found in an earthen pot near the right leg of the suspect Yen Sokhen, the authorities arrested her and another woman and brought them to the Phsar Doeum Thkov station for further questioning.

Police said that in front of the police, the suspect, a women admitted to the charges. After interrogation, the two female suspects were sent to the Chamkar Mon District Inspectorate for legal proceedings. NKD