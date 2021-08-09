Kampong Chhnang: A foreigner was found dead in a rented room in Kampong Chhnang.

The incident took place at 6:30 pm on August 8, 2021. However, it was not until 8:30 a.m. on August 9, that the provincial and municipal police, along with doctors and representatives of the provincial court cooperated in conducting the autopsy.

According to the local police, the deceased was named Patrick Olivier Bovey, 57, a Swiss national.

The manager of the Mean Guesthouse said that the deceased had been renting the guest house room for many years. .

According to the chief, he did not to come out of the room very often, going out to buy food from time to time to eat in the room. .

Before the day of the incident, the neighbors said that the victim did not leave the room for 1 to 2 days, and went to check to find the victim sleeping motionless. This was reported to the village chief and the police to check.

After receiving the information, the police went to check and found out that the victim really died in the room with the key locked from the inside. The then waited for the medical team arrive on the morning of August 9, according to the procedure.

After examination and autopsy, the medical team confirmed that the victim died of a chronic disease (asthma).

Kampong Chhnang City Police Inspector said on the same day that the body was sent by the technical force of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police and informed the Swiss Consulate.