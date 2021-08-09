Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 9 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 508 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 660 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 23 deaths were reported.

At least 121 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 387 classed as local infections, making around 68,698 since February 20 (with 135 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Oddar Meanchey: 32 cases, (4 from quarantine, 28 local), 10 treated, Ratanakiri: 7 cases, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 38 cases, 52 treated, 3 deaths, Kampong Thom: 49 cases, 1 treated, Kratie: 18 cases, Kampot: 19 cases, 43 treated, 1 death, Stung Treng: 1 case, 3 treated, Kampong Chhnang: 16 cases, 43 treated, 1 death, Koh Kong: 18 cases, 26 treated, Battambang: 94 cases, 23 treated, Banteay Meanchey: 173 cases, 714 treated, Kampong Cham: 71 cases, 54 treated, 2 deaths, Prey Veng: 52 cases, 55 treated, 1 death, Pailin: 24 cases, Siem Reap: 99 cases, 139 treated, 1 death

This brings the total number of cases to around 82,399 cases with 76,155 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 23 to 1,585.

So far 1.92% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.