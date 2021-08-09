Phnom Penh: A man drove a Lexus RX-330 at high speed and hit a three-wheeler tuk tuk, then swerved and hit a motorcycle and a shop, causing minor injuries to four men and women at 8 pm, August 08, 2021, at the traffic light at the corner of Street 217 and Prey Sar Concrete Road in Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

Then, the car drove away, and authorities of Dangkor district gave chase until they reached the point of house No. 124EEo, Street 03 in Borey Lay Kong. The car stopped, but the driver ran into the house and disappeared.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a Lexus RX-330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2J-1731 traveling along 217 from south to north at high speed. The tuk tuk with passengers was traveling along Prey Sar concrete road from west to east when the car crashed into the right side. Many people at the scene stopped the car, but the car reversed, swerved and crashed into a motorbike, parked, and another a shop was badly damaged. In total four men and a woman were slightly injured.

The same source continued that after that, the car did not stop to deal with it the situation and continued to drive to the house. The car was left parked in front of the house, while the owner entered and the authorities do not call him out.

Later, the police took the car and stored it at the Dangkor police station so that the owner could come in and settle it legally. NKD