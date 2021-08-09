Battambang: On August 8, 2021 at 13:15, a man was detained on suspicion of murder in Prean Nil village, Prey Touch commune, Maung Russey district, Battambang province.

The suspect, named as Li Ly, a 27-year-old male resident of Chak village. Thom, Koh Koh commune, Maung Russey district, Battambang province, came to the district police inspectorate after a man was beaten to death with a hoe.

At 12:10 on the day of the incident, the suspect was drunk, armed with a hoe, beat and cut on the victim, Van Prosak, alias Nhes, a 55-year-old male, living in Chak Thom village, Kor Koh commune, Maung Russey district, causing the victim’s death. There were no witnesses.

Colonel Kim Long, police inspector of Maung Russey district, said that after the incident, the police received information and through the preliminary investigation, the police identified the target and decided to arrest him.

According to the inspector, the suspect confessed to his actions, an alleged that the victim raped his wife seven times.

The inspector said that according to his research, the suspect, his wife, left him about a year ago because he was drunk, so his words accusing the victim were completely unreasonable. The conclusion of the authorities is that the crime was due to drunkenness.

The district police has prepared a case file and sent the suspect and the above exhibits to the Office of Legal Enforcement, while the victim’s body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony after an examination. POST NEWS