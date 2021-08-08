Kandal: On the afternoon of August 7, 2021, four detainees escaped from Kandal Provincial Prison due to the negligence of prison officials. All the detainees were immediately arrested.

Four detainees escaped from Kandal Provincial Prison after being detained for only a few days for various offenses, while in the past there have been several such cases.

Chat Sineang, director of the Kandal Provincial Prison, confirmed that four inmates had escaped from the prison while prison officials had locked them in a gym and that they had broken through fences. He said that now the authorities have arrested all the prisoners- who were locked up for violent crimes and drug offenses. AREY