Phnom Penh: An Indian man who made a living selling mosquito nets committed suicide by hanging at 1:30 pm on August 7, 2021, in Room 10, Concrete Road, Lou Village, Svay Pak Sangkat Khan Russey Keo.

Police said that the body of SHRIRAM GUAN, male, 28, was an Indian national staying in the room.

According to SYED JAMEEL, a 49-year-old Indian man who was a roommate of the victim, “The victim and I rented a room together for more than two months. On the morning of August 7, 2021, the victim and I woke up normally. At 11 o’clock, I ate and rode a motorcycle to sell mosquito nets as usual, but the victim had not left. At 1:30 in the afternoon, I returned to the room and saw the victim’s motorbike in front of theroom, and the door was locked. I knocked on the door, but there was no response, so I went through the space (at the back) and saw the victim hanged, so I came back to the front of the room and shouted to help find the key to open the room and go inside to see the victim hanged dead.

After an expert forensic examination, it was concluded that “the victim died by hanging himself.” The body was taken to be kept at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.