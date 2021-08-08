Phnom Penh: A Chinese suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a car which then fled the scene.

The victim was crossing the road when he was was hit by (*reportedly) a Mercedes car with no license plate/unknown license plate at 8:20 pm on August 7, 2021 in front of the condo DE CASTLE on 315 in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to eyewitnesses, the Chinese man was seen crossing the road from west to east when the silver sedan with no license plate came up St. 315 from south to north. After hitting the victim, the car speeded up and disappeared. After the incident, local authorities arrived and contacted the ambulance to transport the victim to the hospital. MCPN