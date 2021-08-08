Phnom Penh: A two-day operation (August 6-7, 2021) was to launched tocrack down on drugs under the direct command of His Excellency Lt. Gen. Thet, Deputy Commissioner and Capital Police Commissioner A Chinese man was arrested with more than 10 kilograms of drugs and some 6 kilograms of suspected drugs.

On August 6, 2021, the Anti-Drug Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, led the investigation until the actual crackdown on drug production and trafficking near the roundabout of Phsar Doeum Thkov on Street 430, Group 17, Village 3, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh. Police arrested one suspect, a Chinese male on August 6, 2021 at 4 o’clock:

Currently, the Anti-Drug Bureau of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police is preparing to send the Chinese suspect and drug evidence to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for legal proceedings. PPR

UPDATE: On the night of August 6, 2021, at 4:00 AM, the patrol force of Chamkar Mon District Police patrolled at the roundabout of Phsar Doeum Thkov, Street 430, Group 17, Village 3, Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov. They stopped a male suspect, a 21-year-old Chinese man riding a motorcycle to make an inspection.

After finding 5 packets of white powder in a black backpack, the police took the man to the Chamkar Mon District Police Inspectorate for questioning. On August 6, 2021, at 10:10 AM, the Anti-Drug Office, in cooperation with Chamkar Mon District Police Inspectorate and Boeung Keng Kang District Police Inspectorate, visited the manager of Vibotic Hotel, Street 143, corner of Street 304, Village 5, Sangkat Olympic, Khan Boeung Keng Kang. One copy of passport (name HUANG XULONG- or Fang Xilong?) was found and some information was received. At 3:30 PM with the direct participation of Mr. Sam Rithy Veasna, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. The Anti-Drug Bureau, in cooperation with the Chamkar Mon District Police Inspectorate and the Meanchey District Police Inspectorate went to search a room and found the large quantity of drugs. POST NEWS