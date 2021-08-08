Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Children Among Seriously Injured In Koh Rong Fire

Johnny Bobby 16 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Preah Sihanouk: On the night of August 8, 2021, a fire broke out on Koh Rong, Prek Svay village, Koh Rong, Preah Sihanouk province. A house burned down and a family of five suffered injuries.

Okhna Tea Vichet sent a rescue team from GTVC and a high-speed ambulance to take the victims to the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital.

The police confirmed that the names were: 1. Keo Chhloh, male, 51 years old, slightly injured (husband), 2. Kim Koun, female, 45 years old, suffered back injuries ( Wife), 3. Khuy Prakan, male, 21 years old, seriously injured (child), 4. Leng Nady, male, 6 years old, seriously injured (grandson) and 5. Pich Barang, male, 15 years old (child).

The victims are being treated at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital. WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES IN LINK

You May Also Like

Anti-Drugs Military Policeman Caught With Guns And 2 Kilos

cne 0

Crafty Kep Crab Sellers Caught Selling Underweight

cne 0

Man Hands Over Rare Monkey

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *