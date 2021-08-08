Preah Sihanouk: On the night of August 8, 2021, a fire broke out on Koh Rong, Prek Svay village, Koh Rong, Preah Sihanouk province. A house burned down and a family of five suffered injuries.

Okhna Tea Vichet sent a rescue team from GTVC and a high-speed ambulance to take the victims to the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital.

The police confirmed that the names were: 1. Keo Chhloh, male, 51 years old, slightly injured (husband), 2. Kim Koun, female, 45 years old, suffered back injuries ( Wife), 3. Khuy Prakan, male, 21 years old, seriously injured (child), 4. Leng Nady, male, 6 years old, seriously injured (grandson) and 5. Pich Barang, male, 15 years old (child).

The victims are being treated at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital. WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES IN LINK