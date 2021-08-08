Battambang: Five rain gamblers were arrested and some evidence confiscated in Battambang City on August 8, 2021 at 15:14.

Forces cracked down on 2 cases of gambling (rain betting) in Anchanh village, Sangkat Ochar, Battambang city and at the airport in Romchek 4 village, Sangkat Rattanak, Battambang city, Battambang province.

Police brought five perpetrators and some related materials to the Battambang Provincial Police. The confiscated items included; 7 mobile phones, 5 radios and 3 cars.

Rain gambling is a popular past time in northern provinces, despite being illegal. The police authority of the Battambang Provincial Police Commission, headed by Major General Sat Kimsan, continues to lead the crack down on all illegal activities in the geography of Battambang province, including all kinds of gambling, including this rain betting.

The five rain gamblers and the evidence are being processed by the specialized office to be sent to the Battambang Provincial Court for further action. BTB POLICE