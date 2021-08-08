Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 8 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 556 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 750 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 25 deaths were reported

At least 154 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 402 classed as local infections, making around 68,311since February 20 (with 135 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Kampong Thom: 52 cases, 55 treated, 5 deaths, Oddar Meanchey: 45 cases, (19 from quarantine, 26 local), 40 treated, Svay Rieng: 30 cases, 2 deaths, Prey Veng: 55 cases, 78 treated, Ratanakiri: 9 DELTA cases (from Siem Reap), Koh Kong: 44 cases, 117 treated, Stung Treng: 2 cases, Kratie: 18 cases, Kampot: 17 cases, Banteay Meanchey: 143 cases, 113 treated, Battambang: 70 cases, 23 treated, Pailin: 31 cases, 2 treated

This brings the total number of cases to around 81,891 cases with 75,495 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 25 to 1,562.

So far 1.9% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.