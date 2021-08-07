FEATURED History Latest 

Mr. B’s Temple O’ The Week- Love Or Destruction? Neang Khmao

Mr. B took his hat and ventured down south to Rovieng commune, Samrong district, off National Road 2, about 27 kilometers north of Takeo provincial town/ 52 kilometers south of Phnom Penh. 

The Neang Khmao temple was built by King Jayavarman IV (AD 921-941) in the 10th century for the worship of Brahmanism- was it a site dedicated to Kali, Goddess and destroyer of demons and the human ego? Is there any truth in the tale of an exiled princess who fell in love with a local monk?

Mr. B will take you on a tour. Read the legends HERE

