Injuries As Poipet Hotel Construction Collapses

Poipet: A two-storey building under construction that the owner planned to build as a hotel collapsed on August 7, 2021 next to National Road 5 in O’Chrov village, Poipet commune, Poipet city, Banteay Meanchey province.

Witnesses said the building collapsed, injuring three people, one man and two women, who were rushed to Poipet City Referral Hospital.

According to preliminary conclusions, it is suspected that the cause of the collapse was caused by builders making technical mistakes. AREY

