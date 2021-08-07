Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 6 August 2021, confirming the discovery of 522 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 700 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 11 deaths were reported

At least 135 cases were reportedly imported, mostly from Thailand, with the other 387 classed as local infections, making around 67,909 since February 20 (with 135 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers- unsure of what the ‘cut off point’ is for the releases):

Prey Veng: 61 cases, 42 treated, 1 death, Svay Rieng: 34 cases, 58 treated, 1 death, Kampong Thom: 42 cases, 15 treated, Ratanakiri: 5 cases, Oddar Meanchey: 36 cases, (8 from quarantine, 28 local), 81 treated, Battambang: 94 cases, 150 treated, 1 death, Kratie: 10 cases, 6 treated, Koh Kong: 46 cases, 44 treated, Stung Treng: 19 cases, Kampong Chhnang: 42 cases, 5 treated, 2 deaths,

This brings the total number of cases to around 81,335 cases with 74,745 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 11 to 1,537.

So far 1.9% cases have resulted in deaths. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.