Phnom Penh: Two helicopters will be used to transport Astra Zeneca vaccine to six provinces along the Cambodian-Thai border to start the third dose for frontline officials on August 8, according to Ms. O Vandin, Chairman of the Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination, on Saturday.

The commission chair added that those provinces include Pailin, Battambang, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey and Preah Vihear. Ms. O Vandin added that these vaccines will be launched in the third dose campaign for front-line doctors at risk of contracting the new Delta variant after the return of Cambodian workers from Thailand. Donations to troops and military families will be also arranged by the Ministry of Defense.

Separately, the third-shot vaccination campaign will also begin tomorrow. The vaccine was transported by truck to Pursat province this evening. Ms. O Vandin added that the launch of the helicopter carrying vaccines to the provinces and the launch of the campaign tomorrow are all clear consideration of the health problems of frontline officials as well as the people.

The third dose will be given to the relevant officials working on the front line in the provinces along the Cambodia-Thailand border as they face a new risk from Delta infections after many workers return from Thailand.