Sihanoukville: According to reports, on the evening of August 7 , a Chinese man accidentally fell while running in Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville. Initial reports say he hit head and died on the spot.

The Chinese man is said to be about 40 years old.

Currently, medical personnel are conducting tests to confirm whether it was an accident or something else.

*This is the second death of a Chinese national today in Sihanoukville- a man was found hanging in an unfinished construction site this morning. A police investigation is on going.