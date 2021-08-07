Phnom Penh: A dump truck crossing the trackswas hit by a train The crash caused severe damage, but fortunately no one was injured. This incident happened at 11 am on August 7, 2021 in Phleung Cheh village, Rolech Lech commune, Phleung Cheh commune. Trolley, Khan Kambol, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a white truck with a license plate. Kampong Cham No. 3A 4157 traveling parallel to the railway. A train running from Sihanoukville towards Phnom Penh was coming from behind when the truck turned right and crossed the railway line, just as the train was about to pass.

After the incident, the police went down to the scene and contacted the experts to lift the truck out. The train company will deal with the truck owner later. KPT