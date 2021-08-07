Takeo Province: On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 07:45, following the instructions and directives of Major General Sok Samnang, Commissioner of Takeo Provincial Police, forces cracked down on illegal marijuana growers.



Colonel Yuk Sarath, Inspector of Kirivong District Police Inspectorate, led the District Police Inspectorate in cooperation with the 12 administrative police stations to climb the mountain to search and burn marijuana plants that were illegally planted in 7 places. along with 4 water reservoirs at Dob Kamreng point, located in Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district (aka the Green Triangle), with a cultivated area of ​​approximately 1742 square meters.

Specialist forces are currently searching for the cannabis grower, to bring him to justice. PPR