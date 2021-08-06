Siem Reap: According to the General Commission of the National Police, on August 05, 2021 at 14:00, there was a traffic accident in Dak Phka village, Tayek commune, Sot Nikum district, Siem Reap province. A white 1990 TOYOTA pick-up with license plate Siem Reap 2C-0409, was driven by Nam Set, male, 45 years old, living in Reul Village, Reul Commune, Puok District, Siem Reap Province, at high speed from south to north.

The car left the road and hit a woman sitting in a stall at the front of a house causing her death at the scene.

The victim, Ul Han, 38 years old, resides in Dak Phka Village, Tayek Commune, Sot Nikum District, Siem Reap Province.

After the incident, the competent authorities measured the scene and arrested the driver of the car. They handed over the body of the victim to the family to take to the traditional festival. Authorities will keep the car at the Sotnikum District Police Inspectorate to follow the procedure. POST NEWS