Phnom Penh: A business named Party House, located along the corner of Street 261 and Street 138 in Sangkat Toek Laak I, Khan Toul Kork, secretly opened a KTV to receive guests in violation of the curfew and administrative measures in Phnom Penh. The joint was raided at 9:00 pm on August 5, 2021, and police arrested 13 men and women.

Mr. Ek Khun Doeun, Governor of Tuol Kork District, confirmed that Party House had opened a KTV, while the authorities, doctors and health officials are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After the arrest of the 13 men and women, the police and health officials tested them for COVID (all negative). Authorities then sent them to the Tuol Kork police station for legal action. NKD