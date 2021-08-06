Phnom Penh: A case caused a stir on the streets as the Anti-Drug Department of the K1 Police General Commission arrested a man who was smuggling drugs disguised as make-up lotion. The incident happened at the Chenla traffic light along Mao Tse Toung, Sangkat Toul Svay Prey, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh on August 4, 2021.

During the search and arrest, the police found drugs hidden in jars of cosmetic lotion. The force has been monitoring the suspect for several months and decided to make the arrest to catch him red handed. Authorities sent the suspect to the police station immediately to build a case for legal proceedings. AREY