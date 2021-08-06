Phnom Penh: A man was hit by a Korean woman driving a Lexus RX450 hit a motorcycle at a crossroads, causing the rider serious injuries. The accident happened at 11:50 a.m. on August 5, 2021 at the four intersections in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, a man was seen riding a black Viva motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1AA-3653. At the intersection, a Korean woman driving a white Lexus RX450 with license plate number CD-20-014 collided with the motorcycle. The victim fell to the road, was seriously injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

After the incident, local authorities arrived to inspect and measure the scene, and allowed the two sides to negotiate for nearly half an hour. The Korean woman agreed to pay for the damages and medical treatment for the victim. VD7